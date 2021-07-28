Louisiana Green Beans
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup onion (chopped)
- 1/4 cup green pepper (chopped)
- 1/2 cup celery (chopped)
- 2 cans green beans (16 ounces each, drained)
- 1 can tomatoes (14.5 ounces)
Directions:
- Peel and chop the onion. Chop the green pepper and celery. Drain the liquid from the green beans. Rinse with water.
- Put the green beans in a saucepan. Add enough water to cover them. Cook the green beans on low heat until tender. Then drain off the water.
- Combine all the ingredients in a skillet. Cook over medium heat for 15 minutes, until the celery is tender and the food is hot.
