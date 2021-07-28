Louisiana Green Beans

By -
0
15

Louisiana Green Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup onion (chopped)
  • 1/4 cup green pepper (chopped)
  • 1/2 cup celery (chopped)
  • 2 cans green beans (16 ounces each, drained)
  • 1 can tomatoes (14.5 ounces)

Directions:

  1. Peel and chop the onion. Chop the green pepper and celery. Drain the liquid from the green beans. Rinse with water.
  2. Put the green beans in a saucepan. Add enough water to cover them. Cook the green beans on low heat until tender. Then drain off the water.
  3. Combine all the ingredients in a skillet. Cook over medium heat for 15 minutes, until the celery is tender and the food is hot.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.