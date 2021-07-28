Stuffed Sweet Onions
Ingredients:
- 4 large sweet onions, peeled
- 1/2 cup chopped, pitted olives
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tsp chopped fresh rosemary
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tsp poultry seasoning
- 1 tsp chopped sage
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- Paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Cut off the top and bottom of each onion. Place onions in a Dutch oven or large pot; add 4 cups of water or enough that the onions are submerged halfway in water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool. Scoop out the center portion of each onion, reserving ⅓ cup of the onion centers. Dice the reserved onion and mix with the remaining ingredients. Fill each onion with this mixture and sprinkle with paprika.
- Place onions in a baking dish, cover, and bake at 350°F for 25 minutes.
- Uncover and bake an additional 5 minutes.
