Grilled Mushrooms

6

Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
  • 4 tsp. Garden Vegetable Seasoning
  • 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) white mushrooms, halved
  • 1 large sheet heavy duty aluminum foil

Directions:

  1. Mix butter and seasoning in large bowl. Add mushrooms; toss to coat evenly.
  2. Place mushrooms in center of foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal packet.
  3. Grill over medium-high heat 12 to 15 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning packet over halfway through cook time.

