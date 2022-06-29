Grilled Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. butter, melted
- 4 tsp. Garden Vegetable Seasoning
- 2 pkgs. (8 oz. each) white mushrooms, halved
- 1 large sheet heavy duty aluminum foil
Directions:
- Mix butter and seasoning in large bowl. Add mushrooms; toss to coat evenly.
- Place mushrooms in center of foil. Bring up sides of foil; double fold top and ends to tightly seal packet.
- Grill over medium-high heat 12 to 15 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, turning packet over halfway through cook time.
