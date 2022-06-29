Grilled Sweet Onions
Ingredients:
- 1 large Sweet Onion
- 1 tsp. Olive Oil
- 1 pinch Black Pepper coarse ground
- 1 pinch Sea Salt
Directions:
- Cut a sweet onion into ½” thick slices
- Hold the sliced onion flat on the cutting board with the palm of your hand and insert a flat metal skewer through the center. Be careful not to slip.
- Combine the olive oil, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Brush both sides of the onion with the olive oil mix.
- Set your grill for 300˚F on direct heat. Place the onions on the grating. Let them cook for about 10 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom. Turn them over. Cook the other side of the sweet onion slice for another 10 minutes or until it is golden brown and slightly caramelized.
- Remove from the grill and serve as a side dish with grilled steak or chicken.
