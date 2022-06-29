Grilled Eggplant
Ingredients:
- 2 large eggplants cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick slices
- 5 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1 1/2 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- 1 1/2 tsp. garlic minced
- 2 Tbsp. parsley leaves chopped, plus more for garnish
- lemon wedges for serving optional
Directions:
- Place the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, minced garlic and parsley in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
- Add the eggplant slices to the bowl and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium high heat.
- Cook the eggplant for 3-4 minutes per side or until browned and tender.
- Place the eggplant on a serving plate. Sprinkle with additional parsley and garnish with lemon wedges if desired.
Notes: Make sure all your eggplant slices are similar in size so that they cook at the same rate. If you don’t have a grill available, this recipe will also work in the oven. Broil for 3-4 minutes per side or until tender.
