Louisiana Turkey Burgers
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds fresh ground turkey
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- Cajun seasoning
- black pepper
- Worcestershire sauce
- Non-stick canola spray
Directions:
- Form ground turkey into nine good-sized patties with a hollow in the top of each. Place ½ to 1 teaspoon finely chopped onion in the center hollow, then lightly sprinkle with black pepper and Cajun seasoning. Fold patty over to enclose onions in the middle, and reform to patty shape. Lightly sprinkle top side of each patty with black pepper and Cajun seasoning.
- Heat cast iron skillet, spray the entire inside surface with non-stick canola spray. Place half of the patties seasoned side down into heated pan. Season top side lightly with black pepper and Cajun seasoning. Lightly score the top of patties with a sharp edge of the spatula in diamond shapes. Lightly pour Worcestershire sauce on top of each patty, which will drain down in skillet to simmer patties. Cook about 5 to 7 minutes, then flip patties over. Lightly pour Worcestershire sauce on second side. If the patties are thick, turn them over a third or fourth time, until juices run clear.
- Serve on toasted sesame buns with your choice of garnish. Makes 9 burgers.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!