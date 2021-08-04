Grilled Steak with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

  • nonstick cooking spray
  • 2 filet steaks (4-ounce each (1 1/2 inch thick))
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black peppers
  • 1 Tbsp. margarine (trans-fat-free)
  • 1 pint sliced button mushrooms

Directions:

  1. Prepare an indoor or outdoor grill and heat on high. Spray grill rack with cooking spray. Sprinkle steaks evenly with salt and pepper.
  2. Place steaks on grill with direct high-heat and sear on each side for 1-2 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 18-23 minutes or until done according to your preference (flipping once). Transfer steak to a plate and cover with foil; let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
  3. In a medium sauté pan, heat margarine over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5-6 minutes until tender.

