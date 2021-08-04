Grilled Steak with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- nonstick cooking spray
- 2 filet steaks (4-ounce each (1 1/2 inch thick))
- 1/4 tsp. ground black peppers
- 1 Tbsp. margarine (trans-fat-free)
- 1 pint sliced button mushrooms
Directions:
- Prepare an indoor or outdoor grill and heat on high. Spray grill rack with cooking spray. Sprinkle steaks evenly with salt and pepper.
- Place steaks on grill with direct high-heat and sear on each side for 1-2 minutes per side. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 18-23 minutes or until done according to your preference (flipping once). Transfer steak to a plate and cover with foil; let rest for 5 minutes before serving.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat margarine over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5-6 minutes until tender.
