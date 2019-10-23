    Halloween Pumpkin Pancakes

    Ingredients for Syrup:

    • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
    • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
    • 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
    • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla
    • 1 cup water
    • Black food color

    Ingredients for pancakes:

    • 2 cups baking/biscuit mix
    • 1 cup milk
    • 2 eggs
    • 1/2 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
    • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
    • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    • Pinch of nutmeg
    • Red and yellow food color

    Directions:

    1. In 1-quart saucepan, heat Syrup ingredients to boiling, stirring constantly, slowly adding enough black food color to completely color the mixture black. Stir constantly while boiling a few more minutes until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; set aside. In large bowl, stir together Pancake ingredients until well combined. Spoon batter onto hot greased griddle; cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes each side. Transfer to serving plates; top with syrup, and serve warm.

