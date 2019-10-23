Halloween Pumpkin Pancakes
Ingredients for Syrup:
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup water
- Black food color
Ingredients for pancakes:
- 2 cups baking/biscuit mix
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of nutmeg
- Red and yellow food color
Directions:
- In 1-quart saucepan, heat Syrup ingredients to boiling, stirring constantly, slowly adding enough black food color to completely color the mixture black. Stir constantly while boiling a few more minutes until mixture thickens. Remove from heat; set aside. In large bowl, stir together Pancake ingredients until well combined. Spoon batter onto hot greased griddle; cook until golden, 2 to 3 minutes each side. Transfer to serving plates; top with syrup, and serve warm.
