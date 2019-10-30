Venison Steaks
Ingredients:
- 2 venison Steaks
- ½ cup steak sauce
- ¼ cup honey
- garlic salt
- black pepper
Directions:
- Season venison steaks with garlic salt and black pepper (to taste). Mix ½ cup Heinz 57 sauce with ¼ cup honey. Spread over both sides of steak.
- Broil at 425°F for approximately 20 minutes (or until prepared to your liking). Turn once and brush with sauce again.
- Serve with favorite side dish(es). You can also heat leftover sauce to serve at the table.
