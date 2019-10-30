Venison Steaks

Medium Rare Venison Steak plated with potatoes and rosemary

Venison Steaks

Ingredients:

  • 2 venison Steaks
  • ½ cup steak sauce
  • ¼ cup honey
  • garlic salt
  • black pepper

Directions:

  1. Season venison steaks with garlic salt and black pepper (to taste). Mix ½ cup Heinz 57 sauce with ¼ cup honey. Spread over both sides of steak.
  2. Broil at 425°F for approximately 20 minutes (or until prepared to your liking). Turn once and brush with sauce again.
  3. Serve with favorite side dish(es). You can also heat leftover sauce to serve at the table.

