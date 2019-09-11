Pumpkin Torte
Originally published on: November 14, 1996
Ingredients:
- 24 graham crackers, crushed
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 pkgs. cream cheese (8 oz. each)
- 2 cups pumpkin
- 3 egg yolks
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
- 2 envelopes plain gelatin
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 1 tub real dairy whipped topping
Directions:
- Mix crackers, sugar and butter. Press into 9×13 pan.
- Mix eggs, sugar and cream cheese. Spread over crust. Bake for 20 minutes in 350°F oven.
- Cook pumpkin, egg yolks, sugar, milk, salt and cinnamon until thickened. Remove from heat.
- Dissolve gelatin in water, add to pumpkin mixture. Cool.
- Pour over cooled crust and refrigerate until firm. Frost with whipped topping.
