Pumpkin Torte
Originally published on: November 14, 1996

Ingredients:

  • 24 graham crackers, crushed
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 2 pkgs. cream cheese (8 oz. each)
  • 2 cups pumpkin
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
  • 2 envelopes plain gelatin
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 1 tub real dairy whipped topping

Directions:

  1. Mix crackers, sugar and butter. Press into 9×13 pan.
  2. Mix eggs, sugar and cream cheese. Spread over crust. Bake for 20 minutes in 350°F oven.
  3. Cook pumpkin, egg yolks, sugar, milk, salt and cinnamon until thickened. Remove from heat.
  4. Dissolve gelatin in water, add to pumpkin mixture. Cool.
  5. Pour over cooled crust and refrigerate until firm. Frost with whipped topping.

