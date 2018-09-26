Yield: Makes 4 servings

For Quesadillas:

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

4 (10 inch) flour tortillas

1 1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded

1/2 lb. black forest ham, thinly sliced

1 tart apple, cored and very thinly sliced

1/4 cup honey

2 scallions, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted

For Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce:

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. mayonaise

1/4 tsp. paprika

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper. Whisk together the dijon mustard and cream cheese to a spreadable consistency. Lay out 2 of the tortillas on each pan, divide the cream cheese mixture between the 4 tortillas and spread within 1″ of the edges. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the cream cheese mixture. Add the ham slices evenly over each tortilla, add the apple slices to only half of each tortilla and drizzle each with 1 T of honey and some of the scallions. Fold each tortilla in half and brush with the melted coconut oil. Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is melted and tortillas are browned. Mix together the dipping sauce ingredients. Remove the tortillas from the oven and let rest for 2 minutes, cut into wedges and serve immediately with the Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Tip: You can also cook these quesadillas in a skillet or grill pan if you prefer, but the oven method is a good way to keep your hands free for the other prep tasks and allows you to cook multiples at the same time.