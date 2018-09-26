Yield: Makes 4 servings
For Quesadillas:
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 4 (10 inch) flour tortillas
- 1 1/2 cup Swiss cheese, shredded
- 1/2 lb. black forest ham, thinly sliced
- 1 tart apple, cored and very thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. coconut oil, melted
For Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce:
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. mayonaise
- 1/4 tsp. paprika
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper.
- Whisk together the dijon mustard and cream cheese to a spreadable consistency.
- Lay out 2 of the tortillas on each pan, divide the cream cheese mixture between the 4 tortillas and spread within 1″ of the edges. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the cream cheese mixture.
- Add the ham slices evenly over each tortilla, add the apple slices to only half of each tortilla and drizzle each with 1 T of honey and some of the scallions. Fold each tortilla in half and brush with the melted coconut oil.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until the cheese is melted and tortillas are browned.
- Mix together the dipping sauce ingredients.
- Remove the tortillas from the oven and let rest for 2 minutes, cut into wedges and serve immediately with the Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Tip: You can also cook these quesadillas in a skillet or grill pan if you prefer, but the oven method is a good way to keep your hands free for the other prep tasks and allows you to cook multiples at the same time.