Yield: Makes approx. 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 3 cups sweet onions, chopped
- 1 cup roasted red bell peppers, chopped
- 1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped
- 2 cups tomato sauce
- 1 1/2 cups honey
- 1 cup orange juice
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 3 T apple cider vinegar
- 2 T lemon juice
- 1 T garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- salt
- cracked black pepper
- cayenne pepper
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, peppers and parsley; cook, stirring occasionally until onions are translucent. Add tomato sauce, honey, orange juice, wine, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic; cover and simmer on low heat for 1 hour.
- Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
- Purée with a hand-held blender or transfer sauce to a blender and blend on medium speed for 1 minute.