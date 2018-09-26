Honey BBQ Sauce

By -
0
8

Yield: Makes approx. 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 3 cups sweet onions, chopped
  • 1 cup roasted red bell peppers, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Italian parsley, chopped
  • 2 cups tomato sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups honey
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1 cup dry white wine
  • 3 T apple cider vinegar
  • 2 T lemon juice
  • 1 T garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
  • salt
  • cracked black pepper
  • cayenne pepper

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions, peppers and parsley; cook, stirring occasionally until onions are translucent. Add tomato sauce, honey, orange juice, wine, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic; cover and simmer on low heat for 1 hour.
  2. Add Worcestershire sauce and season with salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper. Simmer, covered, for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.
  3. Purée with a hand-held blender or transfer sauce to a blender and blend on medium speed for 1 minute.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<
SHARE
Previous articlePear Honey
Next articleHam, Swiss & Apple Quesadillas

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.