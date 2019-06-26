Coconut Squares

Coconut Squares

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup melted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 1/4 cup canned sweetened condensed milk (Eagle Brand type)
  • 1 1/4 cup coconut flakes

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 °F (180 °C).
  2. In bowl, mix butter with graham crackers. Press mixture into a 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking pan.
  3. Top evenly with chocolate chips and nuts. Press mixture well with hands.
  4. Drizzle with sweetened condensed milk and top with coconut. Press once again with hands.
  5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
  6. Refrigerate for 2 hours. Cut into squares and serve.

