Coconut Squares
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 1 1/4 cup canned sweetened condensed milk (Eagle Brand type)
- 1 1/4 cup coconut flakes
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 °F (180 °C).
- In bowl, mix butter with graham crackers. Press mixture into a 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) baking pan.
- Top evenly with chocolate chips and nuts. Press mixture well with hands.
- Drizzle with sweetened condensed milk and top with coconut. Press once again with hands.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours. Cut into squares and serve.
