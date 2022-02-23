Herb-Stuffed Pasta

Herb-Stuffed Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces jumbo pasta shells
  • 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup ricotta or cottage cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage, basil, tarragon, or thyme
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 1 jar marinara sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a casserole with a cover.
  2. Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  3. In a bowl, combine cheeses, eggs, garlic, herbs, and salt and pepper. Fold in bread crumbs.
  4. Stuff each shell with cheese-herb mixture. Arrange stuffed shells in prepared casserole. Add marinara sauce to cover shells.
  5. Cover and bake for 10 minutes, or until filling is hot.

