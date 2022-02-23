Herb-Stuffed Pasta
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces jumbo pasta shells
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup ricotta or cottage cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage, basil, tarragon, or thyme
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1 jar marinara sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease a casserole with a cover.
- Cook pasta al dente, according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine cheeses, eggs, garlic, herbs, and salt and pepper. Fold in bread crumbs.
- Stuff each shell with cheese-herb mixture. Arrange stuffed shells in prepared casserole. Add marinara sauce to cover shells.
- Cover and bake for 10 minutes, or until filling is hot.
