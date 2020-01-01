Italian Veggie Beef Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 4 cups chopped cabbage
  • 1 package (16 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cartons (32 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth

Directions:

  1. In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook ground beef and onions over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain.
  2. Add cabbage, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until cabbage is crisp-tender, 10-15 minutes. Remove bay leaf.

