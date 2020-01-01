Italian Veggie Beef Soup
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 4 cups chopped cabbage
- 1 package (16 ounces) frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cartons (32 ounces each) reduced-sodium beef broth
Directions:
- In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook ground beef and onions over medium-high heat until beef is no longer pink, breaking up beef into crumbles, 6-8 minutes; drain.
- Add cabbage, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until cabbage is crisp-tender, 10-15 minutes. Remove bay leaf.
