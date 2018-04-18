High Protein Onion and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 cups red quinoa, rinsed 
  • 2-1/2 cup vegetable broth 
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil 
  • 1 white onion, sliced 
  • 3 cups chopped kale, ribs removed and discarded 
  • 1 red skinned apple, chopped 
  • 2 cups chopped cooked chicken 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper 

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoon honey 
  • 1 teaspoon honey Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

Dressing Directions:

  1. Whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, lemon juice and olive oil. Set aside. 

Salad Directions:

  1. Add the quinoa and broth to a medium pot over high heat. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer covered for 12-15 minutes. Cool completely.  
  2. Heat canola oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 3-5 minutes until softened. Remove from heat to cool completely.  
  3. In a large bowl toss onion, kale, apple, chicken, salt and pepper with prepared dressing. Add cooled quinoa and serve.

