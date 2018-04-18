Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 cups red quinoa, rinsed
- 2-1/2 cup vegetable broth
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
- 1 white onion, sliced
- 3 cups chopped kale, ribs removed and discarded
- 1 red skinned apple, chopped
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon honey Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Dressing Directions:
- Whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, lemon juice and olive oil. Set aside.
Salad Directions:
- Add the quinoa and broth to a medium pot over high heat. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer covered for 12-15 minutes. Cool completely.
- Heat canola oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook for 3-5 minutes until softened. Remove from heat to cool completely.
- In a large bowl toss onion, kale, apple, chicken, salt and pepper with prepared dressing. Add cooled quinoa and serve.
