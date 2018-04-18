Ingredients:
- 1 large yellow onion, halved
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 8 ounces mixed salad greens (about 6 cups loosely packed)
- 2 large tomatoes, halved and sliced
- 1 avocado
- 1/4 cup (packed) cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1 or 2 small fresh chiles, sliced (optional)
- 4 ripe olives
- Picante Vinaigrette (recipe follows)
Directions:
- Place onion flat-sides down and thinly slice crosswise.
- Combine vinegar, water, sugar, cumin, chili powder and salt in container with lid. Shake well to mix, add onion and shake to coat onion thoroughly. Place in refrigerator and marinate overnight, shaking onions in marinade 2 or 3 times.
- To assemble salad, heap lettuce on 4 plates. Arrange tomato slices on salads. Lift onions from marinade and heap into center.
- Halve, seed and peel avocado. Slice each half lengthwise into thin slices, keeping slices attached at one end. Fan out and divide each fan onto two salads.
- Sprinkle salads with cilantro and chile slices. Add olives. Serve with Picante Vinaigrette.
Makes 4 servings.
Picante Vinaigrette: in jar, combine 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons medium picante sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon dried oregano; shake well. Makes 1/2 cup dressing.
