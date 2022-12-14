Homemade Hot Chocolate

Homemade Hot Chocolate

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • whipped cream for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cocoa powder. Add milk, chocolate chips, and vanilla and whisk together.
  2. Place over medium heat and bring it to a light boil while stirring constantly. Be sure the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated.
  3. Serve in a mug with whipped cream.

