Homemade Hot Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- whipped cream for garnish
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cocoa powder. Add milk, chocolate chips, and vanilla and whisk together.
- Place over medium heat and bring it to a light boil while stirring constantly. Be sure the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated.
- Serve in a mug with whipped cream.
