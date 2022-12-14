Baked Oatmeal

Baked Oatmeal

Submitted by: Tami Mason

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 2 large eggs
  • ¾ cup brown sugar
  • 1½ tsp. baking powder
  • 1½ tsp. vanilla
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1½ cup milk, or almond milk
  • 3 cups oats, not quick oats
  • Favorite mix-ins

Directions:

  1. Melt butter, add next six ingredients. Mix well, add milk then oats.
  2. Add what stuffings you want: dried cranberries, fresh or frozen blueberries, pecans, whatever you like or you can just have bowls of add-ins for people to add after baked.
  3. This also can be made the night before. Bake at 350°F for 35-45 minutes until semi firm in middle.

