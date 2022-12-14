Baked Oatmeal
Submitted by: Tami Mason
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cup brown sugar
- 1½ tsp. baking powder
- 1½ tsp. vanilla
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1½ cup milk, or almond milk
- 3 cups oats, not quick oats
- Favorite mix-ins
Directions:
- Melt butter, add next six ingredients. Mix well, add milk then oats.
- Add what stuffings you want: dried cranberries, fresh or frozen blueberries, pecans, whatever you like or you can just have bowls of add-ins for people to add after baked.
- This also can be made the night before. Bake at 350°F for 35-45 minutes until semi firm in middle.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!