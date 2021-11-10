Old-Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon plus 1/3 cup all-purpose flour, divided
- 1 (9-inch) frozen deep-dish pie shell, thawed
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cut up
- Ground cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F.
- Whisk together the brown sugar and 1 tablespoon flour in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly on the bottom of the pie shell.
- Whisk the cream, sugar, the remaining 1/3 cup of flour and the vanilla extract in a medium mixing bowl until smooth.
- Place the pie shell on a rimmed backing sheet. Pour the filling into the pie shell (it will be very full). Dot the filling with the butter. Sprinkle with cinnamon. To prevent overbrowning, cover the edges of the pie with aluminum foil.
- Bake for 40 minutes; remove the foil. Bake for 25 minutes or until the top is lightly browned and the filling is bubbling across the surface. (The pie won’t appear to set but will firm up upon cooling.) Cool the pie completely on a wire rack.
- Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours before serving.
