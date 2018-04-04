Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 4 large green or red bell peppers
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 to 2 cups water

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350º F. Remove tops from peppers and set aside. Being careful not to puncture the bottoms, scoop out and discard cores, ribs, and seeds. Arrange peppers in 9 by 13-inch baking dish and set aside.
  2. In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté for 3 minutes. Stir in rice and continue stirring until translucent, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste, tomatoes, parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper; simmer for 3 minutes. Divide rice mixture evenly and spoon into peppers. Add water just to cover the filling. Replace pepper tops. Bake for 1 hour or until water is absorbed and rice is tender.

