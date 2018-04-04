Ingredients:
- 4 large green or red bell peppers
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can Italian-style tomatoes, drained and coarsely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 to 2 cups water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350º F. Remove tops from peppers and set aside. Being careful not to puncture the bottoms, scoop out and discard cores, ribs, and seeds. Arrange peppers in 9 by 13-inch baking dish and set aside.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; sauté for 3 minutes. Stir in rice and continue stirring until translucent, about 1 minute. Add tomato paste, tomatoes, parsley, oregano, salt, and pepper; simmer for 3 minutes. Divide rice mixture evenly and spoon into peppers. Add water just to cover the filling. Replace pepper tops. Bake for 1 hour or until water is absorbed and rice is tender.