Roast Chicken, Raspberry and Walnut Salad

For the chicken salad:

  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 large celery rib, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup organic mayonnaise
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 2½ tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (dill, parsley, cilantro, tarragon, or thyme)
  • 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pound roast chicken breast, chopped into bite-size pieces
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 ounces salad greens (spring mix, arugula, baby kale, or romaine)
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
  • ¾ cup fresh raspberries

For the vinaigrette:

  • 2 Tbsp. walnut oil
  • 1 Tbsp. vinegar (champagne, raspberry or red wine)
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Combine the walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, shallots, herbs and lemon juice in a medium bowl and stir together until well mixed.
  2. Add the chopped chicken breast and toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as needed.
  3. To assemble the dish, divide the greens into four portions on dinner plates.
  4. Whisk the oil and vinegar together until combined and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle around the greens.
  5. Divide the chicken salad into four portions and mound on top of the greens.
  6. Add the sliced avocado and the raspberries around the edges of the plate.

