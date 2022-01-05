Roast Chicken, Raspberry and Walnut Salad
For the chicken salad:
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 large celery rib, finely chopped
- ¼ cup organic mayonnaise
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped
- 2½ tablespoons chopped fresh herbs (dill, parsley, cilantro, tarragon, or thyme)
- 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 pound roast chicken breast, chopped into bite-size pieces
- Salt and pepper
- 8 ounces salad greens (spring mix, arugula, baby kale, or romaine)
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and sliced
- ¾ cup fresh raspberries
For the vinaigrette:
- 2 Tbsp. walnut oil
- 1 Tbsp. vinegar (champagne, raspberry or red wine)
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Combine the walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, shallots, herbs and lemon juice in a medium bowl and stir together until well mixed.
- Add the chopped chicken breast and toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, as needed.
- To assemble the dish, divide the greens into four portions on dinner plates.
- Whisk the oil and vinegar together until combined and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle around the greens.
- Divide the chicken salad into four portions and mound on top of the greens.
- Add the sliced avocado and the raspberries around the edges of the plate.
