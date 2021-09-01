Honey Baked Pears

By -
0
1

Honey Baked Pears

Ingredients:

  • 4 whole pears
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 Tbsp. butter

Directions:

  1. Butter the bottom of a 6×6 or 6×9 baking dish.
  2. Cut pears in half, leaving skin on. Use spoon or melon baller to scoop out seeds and arrange pears in dish, cut side up. Pour lemon juice over pears.
  3. Top with walnuts and honey, then sprinkle with and cinnamon and dot with butter.
  4. Bake in 350°F oven for about 30 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.