Honey Baked Pears
Ingredients:
- 4 whole pears
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 Tbsp. butter
Directions:
- Butter the bottom of a 6×6 or 6×9 baking dish.
- Cut pears in half, leaving skin on. Use spoon or melon baller to scoop out seeds and arrange pears in dish, cut side up. Pour lemon juice over pears.
- Top with walnuts and honey, then sprinkle with and cinnamon and dot with butter.
- Bake in 350°F oven for about 30 minutes.
