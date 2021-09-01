Cornmeal Sausage Bread

Cornmeal Sausage Bread

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. brown and serve sausages
  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1 cup whole wheat flour
  • ¼ cup bran
  • 2¼ tsp. baking powder
  • 1½ cups milk
  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ cup oil
  • 3 tablespoons honey

Directions:

  1. Slice sausage into half-inch pieces and brown in skillet.
  2. Mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, beat the milk, eggs, oil and honey until well blended.
  3. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well.
  4. Cover the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan with a coating of non-stick spray or some of the grease from cooking the sausage.
  5. Add in the sausage and spread evenly.
  6. Cover the sausage with cornmeal mixture and bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes at 400˚F.

