Cornmeal Sausage Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. brown and serve sausages
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- ¼ cup bran
- 2¼ tsp. baking powder
- 1½ cups milk
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup oil
- 3 tablespoons honey
Directions:
- Slice sausage into half-inch pieces and brown in skillet.
- Mix all the dry ingredients together in a large bowl, beat the milk, eggs, oil and honey until well blended.
- Add this mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well.
- Cover the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan with a coating of non-stick spray or some of the grease from cooking the sausage.
- Add in the sausage and spread evenly.
- Cover the sausage with cornmeal mixture and bake in a preheated oven for 30 minutes at 400˚F.
