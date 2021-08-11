Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli and Rice Bake
Ingredients:
- 5 cups water
- 2 1/2 cups rice
- 1/4 cup onion (chopped)
- 1 garlic clove (chopped)
- 1 cup milk (skim)
- 1 can cream of mushroom soup (10.75 oz.)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, (grated)
- 2 cups chicken (shredded, cooked)
- 2 cups broccoli (pieces)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- In large saucepan bring water to boil. Add rice, onion, and garlic. Cook for about 20 minutes or until rice is soft.
- While rice is cooking combine milk, soup, salt, and pepper, mix well. When rice is done combine with milk mixture, chicken and broccoli, mix well. Grease 9 x 13 pan and pour mixture into pan.
- Bake in preheated oven for 18 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for another 6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!