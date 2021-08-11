Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli and Rice Bake

By -
0
18

Cheesy Chicken, Broccoli and Rice Bake

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups water
  • 2 1/2 cups rice
  • 1/4 cup onion (chopped)
  • 1 garlic clove (chopped)
  • 1 cup milk (skim)
  • 1 can cream of mushroom soup (10.75 oz.)
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, (grated)
  • 2 cups chicken (shredded, cooked)
  • 2 cups broccoli (pieces)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F.
  2. In large saucepan bring water to boil. Add rice, onion, and garlic. Cook for about 20 minutes or until rice is soft.
  3. While rice is cooking combine milk, soup, salt, and pepper, mix well. When rice is done combine with milk mixture, chicken and broccoli, mix well. Grease 9 x 13 pan and pour mixture into pan.
  4. Bake in preheated oven for 18 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for another 6 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.