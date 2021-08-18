Cinnamon Apple Chips with Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 medium apples
- 3 Tbsp. Splenda Granulated Sweetener (divided use)
- 1 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (divided use)
- 1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/3 cup peanut butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 225°F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice apples ⅛” thin, using a knife, a v-slicer, or the slicing attachment of a food processor.
- Then arrange slices on prepared baking sheets and sprinkle evenly with 2 tbsp Splenda Sweetener and 1 tsp ground cinnamon. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Flip the chips onto the other side and bake for 20 minutes more.
- Turn oven off and leave apple chips inside for another hour, with the door closed. Chips should be mostly dry to the touch but will continue to dry out as they cool.
- While chips cool, make peanut butter yogurt dip by combining Greek yogurt, peanut butter, remaining 1 tbsp. Splenda Sweetener, and remaining 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon in a small bowl. Whisk until combined.
