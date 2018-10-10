Ingredients:
- 1 frozen, unbaked 9″ deep dish pie shell
- For Honey Cream:
- 3 Tbsp. cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- pinch of salt
Ingredients For Pumpkin Layer:
- 1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin puree
- 3 eggs
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 cup half & half
- For Whipped Cream:
- 1 pint fresh whipping cream
- 3 Tbsp. honey
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Pre-bake the pie shell for 10 minutes, let cool.
- Whisk together all the Honey Cream ingredients, set aside.
- Whisk together the pumpkin puree, eggs, brown sugar, cornstarch, pumpkin pie spice, salt and pepper until incorporated.
- Next, add the half & half until well combined.
- Pour the pumpkin mixture into the pie shell, spoon the honey cream in dollops around the pie and carefully swirl in with the tip of a knife.
- Bake the pie for 15 minutes at 425°F then reduce the heat to 350°F, bake for another 40-50 minutes or until a knife comes out clean and the center is set.
- Let cool.
- Whip the whipping cream until it makes soft peaks and then slowly add in the honey until combined, serve with the pumpkin pie.
- TIP If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, substitute 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ground ginger and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves. YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings
