Pumpkin Yogurt Cheesecake Shake

Ingredients:

  • 1 can (14 ounces) pumpkin, chilled
  • 3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
  • 1 container (6 ounces) lowfat vanilla yogurt
  • 2 cups lowfat milk
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 6 teaspoons graham cracker crumbs, optional

Directions:

  1. Place all ingredients (except graham cracker crumbs) in a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glasses and top each serving with a teaspoon of graham cracker crumbs, if desired.

