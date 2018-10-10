Ingredients:
- 1 can (14 ounces) pumpkin, chilled
- 3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
- 1 container (6 ounces) lowfat vanilla yogurt
- 2 cups lowfat milk
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- 6 teaspoons graham cracker crumbs, optional
Directions:
- Place all ingredients (except graham cracker crumbs) in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into glasses and top each serving with a teaspoon of graham cracker crumbs, if desired.
