Prep 5 min, Cook 5 min

Ingredients:

  • 1 Serving:
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, as desired
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, as desired
  • ¼ cup brewed espresso or strong coffee
  • 1 Tablespoon white sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon pumpkin puree
  • Whipped cream

Directions:

  1. Whisk the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice in a small saucepan over low heat for a minute.
  2. Whisk in the milk, sugar and vanilla extract. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  3. Pour the mixture through a fine sieve, then return the milk to the saucepan.
  4. Whisk while it simmers for two minutes. Add the espresso or coffee and whisk another minute until it’s foamy.
  5. Top with whipped cream.

