Prep 5 min, Cook 5 min
Ingredients:
- 1 Serving:
- 1 cup milk
- ½ to 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, as desired
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon vanilla extract, as desired
- ¼ cup brewed espresso or strong coffee
- 1 Tablespoon white sugar
- 1 Tablespoon pumpkin puree
- Whipped cream
Directions:
- Whisk the pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice in a small saucepan over low heat for a minute.
- Whisk in the milk, sugar and vanilla extract. Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Pour the mixture through a fine sieve, then return the milk to the saucepan.
- Whisk while it simmers for two minutes. Add the espresso or coffee and whisk another minute until it’s foamy.
- Top with whipped cream.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!