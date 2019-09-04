Honey Mustard Pork Medallions
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound pork tenderloin
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard country-style
- 2 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. coarsely cracked pepper
- 1 cup corn flakes OR dried bread crumbs
- Lemon slices
Directions:
- Slice tenderloin crosswise into 8 pieces. Flatten slightly.
- Combine the honey, mustard, a tablespoon of olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a resealable food storage bag. Add the pork medallions and turn to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.
- Remove the pork from the marinade and dip both sides into the cornflake crumbs to coat.
- Heat the remaining oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F. on a meat thermometer.
- Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.
