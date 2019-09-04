Honey Mustard Pork Medallions

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound pork tenderloin
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard country-style
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil divided
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. coarsely cracked pepper
  • 1 cup corn flakes OR dried bread crumbs
  • Lemon slices

Directions:

  1. Slice tenderloin crosswise into 8 pieces. Flatten slightly.
  2. Combine the honey, mustard, a tablespoon of olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a resealable food storage bag. Add the pork medallions and turn to coat. Let stand 30 minutes.
  3. Remove the pork from the marinade and dip both sides into the cornflake crumbs to coat.
  4. Heat the remaining oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook for about 3 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees F. on a meat thermometer.
  5. Garnish with lemon slices, if desired.

