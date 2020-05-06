Honey-Orange Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Chipotle Chiles

By -
0
6

Honey-Orange Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Chipotle Chiles

Ingredients:

  • Canola oil for brushing the grill
  • 3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce plus 1 tablespoon sauce
  • 3 tablespoons orange blossom honey
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1 pork tenderloin, all fat removed (1 to 1 ¼ pounds)
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 orange wedges

Directions:

  1. Preheat the grill to high. Lightly brush the grill rack with oil.
  2. Put the chiles and sauce, honey, orange juice, mustard and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.
  3. Sprinkle the pork with pepper to taste and brush the chile-honey mixture over all sides.
  4. Place the tenderloin on the grill and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until an instant meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 150ºF.
  5. Transfer the pork to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes.
  6. Cut the pork on the diagonal into thin slices. If desired, serve with orange wedges to squeeze over the meat.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.