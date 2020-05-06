Honey-Orange Grilled Pork Tenderloin With Chipotle Chiles
Ingredients:
- Canola oil for brushing the grill
- 3 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce plus 1 tablespoon sauce
- 3 tablespoons orange blossom honey
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled
- 1 pork tenderloin, all fat removed (1 to 1 ¼ pounds)
- Freshly ground pepper
- 4 orange wedges
Directions:
- Preheat the grill to high. Lightly brush the grill rack with oil.
- Put the chiles and sauce, honey, orange juice, mustard and garlic in a food processor or blender and process until smooth.
- Sprinkle the pork with pepper to taste and brush the chile-honey mixture over all sides.
- Place the tenderloin on the grill and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until an instant meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 150ºF.
- Transfer the pork to a carving board and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Cut the pork on the diagonal into thin slices. If desired, serve with orange wedges to squeeze over the meat.
