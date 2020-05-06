Sweet Potato and Orange Muffins
Ingredients:
- 2⁄3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2⁄3 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 1⁄2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda
- 3⁄4 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1⁄4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 3⁄4 cup sweet potatoes (yams), cooked or canned/drained
- 1⁄3 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 2⁄3 cup orange juice
- 1⁄4 cup carrot, grated
- 3⁄4 tsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 ˚F. Lightly oil muffin tins for 12 muffins.
- In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- In a separate bowl, combine sweet potatoes, brown sugar, egg, orange juice, carrot and vanilla. Mix well.
- Add dry ingredients to liquid ingredients. Stir gently until flour is just moistened.
- Fill muffin tins 3/4 full. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are browned and bounce back when touched lightly in the center.
- Cool 5 minutes and loosen around the edge of each muffin to remove from tins. Cool completely then store in an air-tight container at room temperature.
