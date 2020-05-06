Sweet Potato and Orange Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 2⁄3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2⁄3 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 1⁄2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 1⁄4 tsp. baking soda
  • 3⁄4 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 3⁄4 cup sweet potatoes (yams), cooked or canned/drained
  • 1⁄3 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg, lightly beaten
  • 2⁄3 cup orange juice
  • 1⁄4 cup carrot, grated
  • 3⁄4 tsp. vanilla

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 ˚F. Lightly oil muffin tins for 12 muffins.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine sweet potatoes, brown sugar, egg, orange juice, carrot and vanilla. Mix well.
  4. Add dry ingredients to liquid ingredients. Stir gently until flour is just moistened.
  5. Fill muffin tins 3/4 full. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are browned and bounce back when touched lightly in the center.
  6. Cool 5 minutes and loosen around the edge of each muffin to remove from tins. Cool completely then store in an air-tight container at room temperature.

