Honey Raisin Gems
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups honey
- 3/4 cup shortening
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. baking soda
- 2 1/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 1/2 cups uncooked oatmeal (not the quick kind)
- 3/4 cup raisins
- 2 Tbsp. hot water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- Cream honey and shortening. Add beaten egg.
- Sift flour, salt, soda, baking powder and cinnamon into mixture. Add oatmeal, raisins and water. Mix thoroughly.
- Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet.
- Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes.
