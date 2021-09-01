Honey Raisin Gems

By -
0
1

Honey Raisin Gems

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups honey
  • 3/4 cup shortening
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 1/4 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked oatmeal (not the quick kind)
  • 3/4 cup raisins
  • 2 Tbsp. hot water

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. Cream honey and shortening. Add beaten egg.
  3. Sift flour, salt, soda, baking powder and cinnamon into mixture. Add oatmeal, raisins and water. Mix thoroughly.
  4. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet.
  5. Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleCornmeal Sausage Bread
Next articleHoney Lime Fruit Salad

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.