Honey-Yogurt Popsicles
Yield: 8 Servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain yogurt
- 1 cup milk
- 1/3 cup honey
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/4 lb. cherries, pitted and quartered
- 1/4 cup blueberries
Directions:
- In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, milk, honey and vanilla extract. Taste the mixture and add a little more honey if needed.
- Divide half the fruit among 8 ½-cup popsicle holders.
- Add ¼ cup of the yogurt mixture to each popsicle holder, then add the rest of the fruit. You’ll need to press the fruit down a bit to distribute it evenly in the popsicle. Top off with more yogurt mixture if needed, leaving at least ¼ inch of space at the top of the popsicle holder because it will expand as it freezes.
- Freeze the popsicles for several hours, until completely solid.
