Honey-Yogurt Popsicles

By -
0
7

Honey-Yogurt Popsicles
Yield: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups plain yogurt
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/4 lb. cherries, pitted and quartered
  • 1/4 cup blueberries

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, milk, honey and vanilla extract. Taste the mixture and add a little more honey if needed.
  2. Divide half the fruit among 8 ½-cup popsicle holders.
  3. Add ¼ cup of the yogurt mixture to each popsicle holder, then add the rest of the fruit. You’ll need to press the fruit down a bit to distribute it evenly in the popsicle. Top off with more yogurt mixture if needed, leaving at least ¼ inch of space at the top of the popsicle holder because it will expand as it freezes.
  4. Freeze the popsicles for several hours, until completely solid.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleSpaghetti Squash Bake
Next articleEggplant Soup

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.