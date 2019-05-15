Spaghetti Squash Bake
Ingredients:
- 1 spaghetti squash, halved and seeded
- Olive oil, for drizzling
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle
- 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 poblano peppers, chopped
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 1-2 ounces shredded medium sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1-2 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
- Sliced avocado, for serving
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400°F.
- Place spaghetti squash halves on rimmed baking sheet, drizzle lightly with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the squash for about 40 minutes or until it shreds easily with fork.
- Remove from oven, let cool briefly. Shred squash out of peel. Spread on plate or baking sheet lined with paper towels (or clean kitchen towel) and let drain about 10 minutes. Maintain oven temperature.
- Meanwhile, in small bowl, combine butter, cumin, chipotle and oregano to make compound butter.
- In large mixing bowl, combine the chopped poblanos, shredded squash, black beans, compound butter, Greek yogurt and half of each cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fold together until all ingredients are evenly combined.
- Transfer mixture to baking dish and spread in even layer. Top with remaining cheese.
- Bake about 15-20 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbling.
- Sprinkle with cilantro and serve warm topped with sliced avocado.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!