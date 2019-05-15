Eggplant Soup

Eggplant Soup
Yield: 4-6 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 tablespoons oil
  • 3 small eggplants, peeled and cubed
  • 1 sweet red pepper, cored and chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 2 cups yogurt
  • 1 cup milk or cream
  • Salt and pepper
  • Mint leaves

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in skillet and saute eggplant, pepper, and garlic 5 minutes. Add stock, cover, and simmer 30 minutes over low heat, or until eggplant is soft.
  2. Press through food mill. Cool. Add yogurt and milk or cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill.
  3. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

