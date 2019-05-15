Eggplant Soup
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4 tablespoons oil
- 3 small eggplants, peeled and cubed
- 1 sweet red pepper, cored and chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup chicken stock
- 2 cups yogurt
- 1 cup milk or cream
- Salt and pepper
- Mint leaves
Directions:
- Heat oil in skillet and saute eggplant, pepper, and garlic 5 minutes. Add stock, cover, and simmer 30 minutes over low heat, or until eggplant is soft.
- Press through food mill. Cool. Add yogurt and milk or cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill.
- Garnish with fresh mint leaves.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!