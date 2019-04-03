Irish Soda Bread
Yield: 1 Round Loaf
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:40 minutes
Total time:50 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons butter, softened
- 3/4 cup currants
- 1-1/2 teaspoons caraway seeds
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 egg blended with 1 tablespoon water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a baking sheet.
- Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder, soda, and salt in large mixing bowl. Using the tips of your fingers rub in butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Stir in currants and caraway seeds. Combine egg and buttermilk and add to mixture. Blend until dry ingredients are well moistened.
- Turn dough onto floured board and knead for several minutes until smooth. Shape into a round ball and place on greased baking sheet. Press down on top of dough to flatten it slightly. Brush top and sides with blended egg and water. Using a sharp knife cut several slashes across the top.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!