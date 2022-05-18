Hot Alaska Salmon Melts
Ingredients:
- 1 (15 oz.) can salmon boneless, skinless
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. chopped onion
- 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 English muffins multi or whole grain
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Directions:
- Drain salmon. Add onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper to taste. Mix well. Add half of cheddar cheese to salmon mixture.
- Spread on English muffin halves and place on baking sheet. Top with remaining cheese. Broil in oven for 3-4 minutes.
