Hot Alaska Salmon Melts

Ingredients:

  • 1 (15 oz.) can salmon boneless, skinless
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tbsp. chopped onion
  • 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 English muffins multi or whole grain
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Directions:

  1. Drain salmon. Add onion, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper to taste. Mix well. Add half of cheddar cheese to salmon mixture.
  2. Spread on English muffin halves and place on baking sheet. Top with remaining cheese. Broil in oven for 3-4 minutes.

