Hot Chocolate Bombs
Ingredients:
- Silicone mold required
- 22 oz. semisweet chocolate, such as baker’s chocolate, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup baking cocoa
- 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk powder
- 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 6 tbsp. vanilla marshmallow bits (not miniature marshmallows)
- optional: sprinkles, colored sanding sugar and melted candy melts
Directions:
- Place chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high for 1 minute; stir. Microwave, stirring every 30 seconds, until chocolate is melted and smooth, 1-2 minutes longer. Chocolate should not exceed 90°f.
- Add 1 tablespoon melted chocolate into a silicone sphere-shaped mold (2-1/2-in. Diameter). Brush melted chocolate evenly inside molds, all the way to edges, rewarming melted chocolate as needed.
- Refrigerate molds until chocolate is set, 3-5 minutes. Brush a thin second layer of chocolate in molds. Refrigerate until set, 8-10 minutes. Place remaining melted chocolate into a piping bag fitted with a small round decorating tip; set aside.
- Remove chocolate hemispheres from molds.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together baking cocoa, milk powder and confectioners’ sugar.
- Place 3 tablespoons cocoa mixture into each of six of the chocolate hemispheres. Top each with 1 tablespoon marshmallow bits. Pipe a small amount of melted chocolate on edges of filled hemispheres; carefully adhere empty halves to filled halves, pressing lightly to seal, using additional melted chocolate if necessary.
- If desired, decorate with optional ingredients. Refrigerate until set.
- Store in a tightly sealed container.
- To prepare hot chocolate: place hot chocolate bomb in a mug; add 1 cup warm milk and stir to dissolve.
