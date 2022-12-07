Spicy Chex Mix

By -
0
13

Spicy Chex Mix

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup Frank’s Hot Sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp. onion powder
  • 1 tbsp. spicy farm dust seasoning
  • 1 tbsp. worcestershire sauce
  • pinch cayenne
  • 8 cups chex cereal: 3 cups corn, 3 cups rice, 2 cups wheat chex
  • 2 cups pretzels
  • 2 cups peanuts
  • 2 cups spicy cheez-its crackers

Directions:

  1. Melt butter and hot sauce in microwave; add seasonings and worcestershire.
  2. Mix cereal in either two bowls or one large bowl with pretzels and peanuts.
  3. Pour butter mixture over cereal and place in large roaster pan.
  4. Bake at 225°f, stirring every 10 minutes for an hour. Add crackers and bake for additional 20 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.