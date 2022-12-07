Spicy Chex Mix
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Frank’s Hot Sauce
- 1 1/2 cups butter, melted
- 1 1/2 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. onion powder
- 1 tbsp. spicy farm dust seasoning
- 1 tbsp. worcestershire sauce
- pinch cayenne
- 8 cups chex cereal: 3 cups corn, 3 cups rice, 2 cups wheat chex
- 2 cups pretzels
- 2 cups peanuts
- 2 cups spicy cheez-its crackers
Directions:
- Melt butter and hot sauce in microwave; add seasonings and worcestershire.
- Mix cereal in either two bowls or one large bowl with pretzels and peanuts.
- Pour butter mixture over cereal and place in large roaster pan.
- Bake at 225°f, stirring every 10 minutes for an hour. Add crackers and bake for additional 20 minutes.
