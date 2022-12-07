Puppy Chow

By -
0
12

Puppy Chow

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2/3 cup peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 10 cups rice chex cereal
  • 2 cups powdered sugar, plus more if needed

Directions:

  1. Combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute, and then stir with wooden spoon to combine. Continue microwaving in 20-second increments until mixture is completely melted.
  2. Add vanilla and salt and stir until smooth.
  3. Pour cereal into a large bowl, and then pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Toss gently with wooden spoon until all cereal is coated.
  4. Transfer chocolate-coated cereal to a large resealable plastic bag, add powdered sugar and shake to coat.
  5. Pour cereal onto a large baking sheet to cool, 10 minutes.
  6. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRanch Oyster Crackers
Next articleHot Chocolate Bombs

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.