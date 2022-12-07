Puppy Chow
Ingredients:
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2/3 cup peanut butter
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 10 cups rice chex cereal
- 2 cups powdered sugar, plus more if needed
Directions:
- Combine chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter in a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute, and then stir with wooden spoon to combine. Continue microwaving in 20-second increments until mixture is completely melted.
- Add vanilla and salt and stir until smooth.
- Pour cereal into a large bowl, and then pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Toss gently with wooden spoon until all cereal is coated.
- Transfer chocolate-coated cereal to a large resealable plastic bag, add powdered sugar and shake to coat.
- Pour cereal onto a large baking sheet to cool, 10 minutes.
- Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!