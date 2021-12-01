Hot Chocolate Dump Cake

Hot Chocolate Dump Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (3.4 oz) chocolate-flavor instant pudding and pie filling
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 box chocolate fudge cake mix
  • 4 cups miniature marshmallows
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoons dry hot chocolate mix

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray.
  2. In large bowl, beat dry pudding and milk with whisk 2 minutes. Stir in cake mix and 2 cups of the miniature marshmallows until combined.
  3. Spread batter evenly in bottom of pan. Scatter chocolate chips evenly on top.
  4. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out almost clean.
  5. Immediately sprinkle remaining 2 cups miniature marshmallows on top. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
  6. Sprinkle top lightly with dry hot chocolate mix just before serving. Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows.

