Hot Chocolate Dump Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 package (3.4 oz) chocolate-flavor instant pudding and pie filling
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 box chocolate fudge cake mix
- 4 cups miniature marshmallows
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 2 teaspoons dry hot chocolate mix
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Spray bottom and sides of 13×9-inch pan with cooking spray.
- In large bowl, beat dry pudding and milk with whisk 2 minutes. Stir in cake mix and 2 cups of the miniature marshmallows until combined.
- Spread batter evenly in bottom of pan. Scatter chocolate chips evenly on top.
- Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out almost clean.
- Immediately sprinkle remaining 2 cups miniature marshmallows on top. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
- Sprinkle top lightly with dry hot chocolate mix just before serving. Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!