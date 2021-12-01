Red, Green & White Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. new redskin potatoes
- 1 lb. fresh green beans, cut in 1” pieces
- 2 to 3 tomatoes, diced
- 7 Tbsp. Olive oil
- 5 Tbsp. White vinegar
- 3/4 tsp. Salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Clean, cube and cook potatoes; place in large bowl and set aside.
- Place green beans in the upper pan of a double boiler and steam until done. Add green beans to potatoes and refrigerate until cooled.
- Once cooled, add tomatoes to potatoes and beans; set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and whisk well. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for several hours before serving.
