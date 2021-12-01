Red, Green & White Salad

Red, Green & White Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. new redskin potatoes
  • 1 lb. fresh green beans, cut in 1” pieces
  • 2 to 3 tomatoes, diced
  • 7 Tbsp. Olive oil
  • 5 Tbsp. White vinegar
  • 3/4 tsp. Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. Clean, cube and cook potatoes; place in large bowl and set aside.
  2. Place green beans in the upper pan of a double boiler and steam until done. Add green beans to potatoes and refrigerate until cooled.
  3. Once cooled, add tomatoes to potatoes and beans; set aside.
  4. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients and whisk well. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for several hours before serving.

