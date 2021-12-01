Slow-Cooker Cheesy Bacon Ranch Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 bag (28 oz) frozen potatoes O’Brien with onions and peppers, completely thawed
- 1 can (10.5 oz) condensed cream of chicken soup
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 package (1 oz) ranch salad dressing & seasoning mix
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- 4 slices cooked bacon, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
Directions:
- Spray 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker with cooking spray.
- In large bowl, mix thawed potatoes, soup, 1 cup of the cheese, the sour cream, dressing mix and 3 tablespoons of the green onions; stir well to combine.
- Spoon mixture into slow cooker. Cover; cook on High heat setting 3 to 3 1/2 hours or until potatoes are tender and completely heated through.
- Top with remaining cup of cheese, the bacon and remaining tablespoon of green onions. Let stand covered 5 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!