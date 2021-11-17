Pumpkin Spice Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
- 5 large eggs
- 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 can (15 oz.) solid-packed pumpkin
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 loaf (1 pound) day-old French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 8 oz. Havarti cheese, cubed (2 cups)
- 1 jar (16 ounces) salted caramel sauce, divided
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Beat the eggs, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl until blended. Stir in the milk, pumpkin and vanilla until smooth. Fold in bread. Let stand for 10 minutes.
- Spoon half of the bread mixture in a greased 13×9-inch baking pan; sprinkle with cheese. Drizzle with 1 cup caramel sauce. Spoon remaining bread mixture over top, pressing down lightly.
- Bake, covered, for 20 minutes. Uncover; bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until center is set and a thermometer inserted in bread mixture reads 160°F. Serve warm with remaining caramel sauce.
