Hot Cross Buns With Icing
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk, scalded
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 8 Tbsp. melted butter
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 yeast cake dissolved in 1/4 cup lukewarm water
- 1 egg, well beaten
- 3 cups flour
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 cup dried currants (or, raisins)
- 1/4 cup shredded citron
- pinch of ground cloves
- 1 egg, well beaten
- confectioners’ sugar and milk
Directions:
- Combine the milk, sugar, butter, and salt. When lukewarm, add the yeast cake dissolved in water.
- Add the egg and mix well.
- Sift together the flour, cinnamon, and cloves, add the currants and citron, and mix thoroughly.
- Add to the wet ingredients and mix well. Cover and let rise in a warm place (75-85˚F) until doubled in bulk.
- Shape into round buns and place close together in a well buttered pan. Let rise again.
- Brush the top of each bun with beaten egg. Make a cross on each bun with a sharp knife. Bake in a hot oven (400˚F) for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and make crosses with a mixture of the confectioners’ sugar and milk.
