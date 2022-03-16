Hot Cross Buns With Icing

By -
0
24
Hot cross buns on a plate.

Hot Cross Buns With Icing

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup milk, scalded
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 8 Tbsp. melted butter
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 yeast cake dissolved in 1/4 cup lukewarm water
  • 1 egg, well beaten
  • 3 cups flour
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup dried currants (or, raisins)
  • 1/4 cup shredded citron
  • pinch of ground cloves
  • 1 egg, well beaten
  • confectioners’ sugar and milk

Directions:

  1. Combine the milk, sugar, butter, and salt. When lukewarm, add the yeast cake dissolved in water.
  2. Add the egg and mix well.
  3. Sift together the flour, cinnamon, and cloves, add the currants and citron, and mix thoroughly.
  4. Add to the wet ingredients and mix well. Cover and let rise in a warm place (75-85˚F) until doubled in bulk.
  5. Shape into round buns and place close together in a well buttered pan. Let rise again.
  6. Brush the top of each bun with beaten egg. Make a cross on each bun with a sharp knife. Bake in a hot oven (400˚F) for 20 minutes.
  7. Remove from the oven and make crosses with a mixture of the confectioners’ sugar and milk.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.