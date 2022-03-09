Irish Boxty
Ingredients:
- 1½ cups grated raw potatoes
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
- 1 egg
- 1 Tbsp. skim milk
- salt and pepper to taste
- ¼ cup olive oil
Directions:
- Toss the grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and skim milk; mix into the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop in the potato mixture, forming patties about 2 inches in diameter.
- Fry on both sides until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.
