Irish Boxty

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cups grated raw potatoes
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Tbsp. skim milk
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • ¼ cup olive oil

Directions:

  1. Toss the grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined.
  2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and skim milk; mix into the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  3. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drop in the potato mixture, forming patties about 2 inches in diameter.
  4. Fry on both sides until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.

