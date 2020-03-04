Hot Maple Syrup Fruit

Hot Maple Syrup Fruit

This is fantastic in the bottom of a bowl with vanilla ice cream on top. Also good by itself, or atop a slice of Angel Food or Bundt Cake.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup pure maple syrup
  • 1TBSP Butter
  • 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon
  • 1 tsp Vanilla
  • Your choice 3 to 4 sliced apples, 3 to 4 sliced bananas, 3 to 4 sliced peaches, or a combo of your favorite fruits

Directions:

  1. In a sauce pan, combine all the above ingredients except for the fruit. Bring it to a boil, reduce heat & let simmer for 5 minutes.
  2. Add your fruit, let fruit simmer in sauce for 10 minutes, stirring often.

