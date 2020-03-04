Hot Maple Syrup Fruit

This is fantastic in the bottom of a bowl with vanilla ice cream on top. Also good by itself, or atop a slice of Angel Food or Bundt Cake.

Ingredients:

1 cup pure maple syrup

1TBSP Butter

1/2 tsp. Cinnamon

1 tsp Vanilla

Your choice 3 to 4 sliced apples, 3 to 4 sliced bananas, 3 to 4 sliced peaches, or a combo of your favorite fruits

Directions: