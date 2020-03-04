Maple Crumb Pie
Submitted by: Judy Shoemaker of Ashland, Ohio
Crumb Mixture:
- 4 cups flour
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup Crisco
Maple Mixture:
- 1 1/2 cups pure maple syrup
- 1 cup boiling water
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 unbaked pie shell
Directions:
- Mix all crumb ingredients in large bowl, set aside.
- In separate bowl, mix maple syrup, boiling water and baking soda, then pour into unbaked pie shell. Top with crumb mixture.
- Bake in 350°F. oven 30-40 minutes.
