22

Maple Crumb Pie

Submitted by: of Ashland, Ohio

Crumb Mixture:

  • 4 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 cup Crisco

Maple Mixture:

  • 1 1/2 cups pure maple syrup
  • 1 cup boiling water
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 unbaked pie shell

Directions:

  1. Mix all crumb ingredients in large bowl, set aside.
  2. In separate bowl, mix maple syrup, boiling water and baking soda, then pour into unbaked pie shell. Top with crumb mixture.
  3. Bake in 350°F. oven 30-40 minutes.

