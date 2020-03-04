Maple Gingerbread
Yield: 8-10 servings
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
- 2 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon ginger
- 1 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F.
- Combine and sift dry ingredients.
- Mix Pure Ohio Maple Syrup with beaten eggs and add sour cream.
- Combine the mixture and bake in greased 8″ x 8″ pan for 20 to 30 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or favorite ice cream.
