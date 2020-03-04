Maple Gingerbread

Maple Gingerbread

Yield: 8-10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1 cup sour cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
  2. Combine and sift dry ingredients.
  3. Mix Pure Ohio Maple Syrup with beaten eggs and add sour cream.
  4. Combine the mixture and bake in greased 8″ x 8″ pan for 20 to 30 minutes. Serve warm with whipped cream or favorite ice cream.

